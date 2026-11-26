Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) The makers of director Murali Kanth Devasoth's upcoming Telugu entertainer 'Alias Rukmini', featuring actor Nithiin in the lead, on Thursday released an entertaining trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Nithiin, who took to his social media timelines to share the link to the trailer of the film, wrote, "A story that has its heart in the right place. This is Krishna and Rukmini's tale. #AliasRukminiTrailer out now! #AliasRukmini in cinemas worldwide December 4th.Written & Directed by @Afilmby_Murali. @nameisnani."

The trailer shows Krishna (Nithiin), who works as a stenographer in a family court, getting weird dreams. When he seeks psychiatric help, the psychiatrist says that he is hiding something. The trailer shows that Krishna is secretly a writer who writes under a pen name called Rukmini. The books he writes are erotic in nature or at least the titles of the books give that impression.

It is under these circumstances that Krishna's family looks out for a suitable match for him. Already, Krishna has been turned down by three prospective brides. The fourth prospective bride ( played by Aafiya Sayed) interviews him. He tells her that he writes books on awareness and that this would be their little secret.

While Krishna takes a liking for the bride, she appears to keep him waiting. Eventually, they get married after he replies in the affirmative to her question on whether he will take good care of her after their wedding.

The trailer gives the impression that Krishna's wife eventually finds out about the books he writes and questions him about his pen name. The couple part ways and a heartbroken Krishna is seen weeping, only to be told not to cry. He replies, "I will cry. My feelings, my choice. What is it to you? I'm the one hurting. I will cry all I want."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had on November 9 this year announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

Taking to its timeline on Instagram, Unanimous Productions, the production house producing the film, wrote, "It's a shoot wrap for #AliasRukmini. In 25days, let's celebrate a beautiful film with unspoken emotions in theatres . In cinemas worldwide December 4th.Natural Star @nameisnani presents @actor_nithiin in #AliasRukmini. Written & Directed by @murali_kanth449."

Only a day before Deepavali, the makers had released a video clip of actor Nithiin's look as the young Krishna in the film.

Taking to his X timeline, Nithiin shared the video clip that showed him appearing as a youngster in the film. He wrote, "Every love story has a 'before'. Young Krishna. A dreamer. A whole new me. Reintroducing Krishna from #AliasRukmini. In cinemas worldwide December 4th."

In the video released, Nithiin was introduced as Krishna in a new avatar. The video showed what Krishna's life was like before Rukmini came into his world.

The video begins with director Murali Kanth Devasoth talking to Aafiya Sayed, who plays Rukmini in the film, about the young Krishna. He explains to her that the place they are seated is the place that made Krishna who he was. The conversation ends, with the director asking Aafiya if given a chance, whether she would want to see how Krishna looked 10 years ago. She replies "yes" and actor Nithiin, looking several years younger, appears on the scene.

The film, which is being presented by well known Telugu actor Nani, is being produced by Deepthi Ganta. The film has a sound technical team backing it. Cinematography for the film is by Jomon T John while music is by Vijai Bulganin. Srujana Adusumilli is the editor of the film which has costumes by Rekha Boggarrapu. The film has been co-directed by Ramana Madhavaram.

--IANS

mkr/