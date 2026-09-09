September 09, 2026 8:58 PM हिंदी

Twinkle Khanna's birthday wish for hubby Akshay Kumar: All the way to 99

Twinkle Khanna's birthday wish for hubby Akshay Kumar: All the way to 99

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar turned a year older on Wednesday, and his better half, Twinkle Khanna, wished him with a hilarious post on social media.

The author and television host shared a fun picture with Akshay on her Instagram Stories, where she was seen playfully trying to strangle her husband.

The pic was accompanied by the text, "Happy Birthday Mr K and like I promised all the way to 99. (sic)."

Akshay and Twinkle got close while working together on the film 'International Khiladi (1999)'. These two dated for a few years before finally getting married on 17 January 2001.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, son Aarav Kumar, in 2002. In 2012, they became parents for the second time with the birth of their daughter, Nitara Kumar.

Meanwhile, as Akshay celebrated his birthday, many prominent names from the film fraternity wished him with heartfelt posts.

Kareena Kapoor wrote on her official handle, “Akki, happy birthday, favourite. Biggest hug.”

Ajay Devgn penned, “Happy Birthday Akki... Been over 30 years in this game together... may you keep playing it like a true Khiladi for many more.”

Kajol added, “Happy birthday @akshaykumar! Hope you have too much fun.”

Anil Kapoor shared, “Happy Birthday, Akshay! Wishing you boundless energy, health and happiness forever.”

Suniel Shetty Tweeted, “Akkiiii... from madness to memories, from hustle to hugs, we have seen it all together. Here's to many more laughs and crazy times ahead.”

Tiger Shroff's wish for Akshay read, “From sitting back and watching my hero on screen as a kid to sitting right next to you. Thank you for inspiring generations, sir! Happy Birthday!”

Riteish Deshmukh said, “Happy Birthday to my dearest friend, brother & partner-in-crime... Wishing you endless health, love & laughter.”

Sidharth Malhotra mentioned on his Insta Stories, “Happy birthday to big bro @akshaykumar, best of health, success and happiness.”

--IANS

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