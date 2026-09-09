From policy paralysis to PM Modi’s India: BJP’s sharpest contrast with the past

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) A governance reset aimed at changing what young Indians expect from the state is emerging as the central political narrative behind the BJP’s campaign around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure—with the party arguing that India has moved from an era of “policy paralysis” to one defined by infrastructure, entrepreneurship, manufacturing and global ambition.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, BJP president Nitin Nabin described the Modi years less as a story of political longevity and more as a transformation in the relationship between government and citizen. On the completion of 25 years in public office by PM Modi in October, BJP’s larger focus is on highlighting what has changed on the ground.

The contrast with the previous Congress-led era was stark in the BJP’s presentation. Nabin described the period before Modi became Prime Minister as one marked by policy paralysis and an economy viewed internationally among the “Fragile-5”. The BJP’s argument is that governance subsequently shifted towards execution-driven programmes, welfare delivery and large-scale infrastructure. For young India, however, the most consequential part of the pitch is economic opportunity.

The BJP on Wednesday highlighted the expansion of India’s startup ecosystem and argued that a new generation is moving beyond the traditional aspiration of securing a government or private-sector job towards entrepreneurship and job creation. Its proposed “Seva First – Innovation Challenge”, targeting students, startups, professionals and innovators, reinforces that message.

The party also linked youth aspirations to manufacturing, defence production, space technology, digital infrastructure and sports. “Khelo India” and “Fit India” were cited as examples of programmes intended to expand youth participation beyond conventional academic and employment pathways.

The BJP’s broader claim is that PM Modi’s governance has attempted to alter the scale of Indian ambition. Welfare, according to the party, is being presented not merely as relief but as a platform for participation—whether through housing, sanitation, food security, social-security coverage or access to government schemes.

The same argument is extended to women, with the BJP pointing to the shift from “women’s development” to “women-led development”, citing initiatives ranging from Beti Bachao Beti Padhao to Lakhpati Didi and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The political takeaway is clear: the BJP wants PM Modi’s record judged not simply by the number of schemes launched, but by whether India’s citizens—particularly its young—now think bigger about what they can build.

According to BJP leaders, the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, beginning September 17, is therefore being positioned as a vehicle to communicate that governance story, rather than merely commemorate Modi’s 25 years in public life.

--IANS

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