Rajouri resident opens fitness centre under NRLM scheme, creates livelihood opportunities

Jammu, Sep 9 (IANS) Fauzia Shahnaz, a resident of Rajouri, has become a symbol of women's empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir as her fitness centre, opened under the Central government’s NRLM scheme, has shown a path of self-sustenance for locals, besides opening employment opportunities for them.

Fauzia, a resident of Fatehpur in Rajouri, received financial assistance at a low interest rate through the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). She started her fitness centre named 'Sanjha Gym Centre' and is training people to stay fit and healthy. With many women, youth and even the elderly thronging her centre, this has enabled her to earn a good income and make herself self-reliant.

Expressing gratitude to the Centre and NRLM department, Fauzia stated that such schemes are highly beneficial for unemployed women as they assist them in starting their own businesses and moving towards financial self-reliance.

Speaking to IANS, Fauzia said, "I have started my venture here. We have named it 'Sanjha Gym Centre’. I am deeply grateful to the Central Government and the NRLM department for helping us reach this stage and enabling us to start our work."

According to Fauzia, currently 40 to 45 people visit her gym daily, including security force personnel. She says the gym has helped her generate good income and also enabled her to repay the loan taken under the scheme.

Local women and youth are full of praise for her enterprise. They say that thanks to this fitness centre, they have access to these facilities right near their homes.

A local woman said, "Earlier, we had to go to Rajouri. Children, too, used to travel to distant areas to visit fitness centres. Now, children and girls in Fatehpur are also coming to the nearby gym. We are very grateful to have this facility available. People of all ages come here, and it helps maintain their health. We also extend our thanks to the Central Government and the NRLM department."

Another local youth said that her fitness centre in Fatehpur has opened employment as well as fitness opportunities for the local residents.

Notably, National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) is a flagship poverty alleviation programme by the Central government’s Rural Development ministry, which seeks to enable poor households to access self-employment and help them generate sustainable and diversified livelihood options. It helps them by mobilising poor people into Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and nurturing them to undertake economic activities.

--IANS

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