Parineeti joins the 80s trend with Raghav Chadha: Why we did not meet the moment we were born?

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra had an important question for her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, as he joined the popular 80s trend on Instagram.

She wrote on her official Instagram handle, "80s babies, in the 80s baby! (Why couldnt we have met the moment we were born? Need to discuss @raghavchadha88) (sic)."

As part of the trend, both Parineeti and Raghav were seen acing the 80s fashion in colorful attire.

In the primary picture created with the help of AI, the couple was seen enjoying cotton candy. This was followed by another pic of the 'Chamkila' actress lying on the bed with a magazine in her hand.

The post further had some romantic photos of the two, like Parineeti lovingly placing her hand on Raghav's shoulders, and Raghav resting on Parineeti's lap.

Revisiting the hold times, one of the stills had Parineeti and Raghav enjoying a video game.

In the last photo from the album, the 'Kesari' actress can be seen touching up her makeup.

Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 24, 2023, in a private ceremony in Udaipur.

Taking the next step, they embraced parenthood on October 19 last year as they welcomed their son Neer.

Professionally, Parineeti is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Shaque: Trust No One'.

Created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, and directed by Rensil D’Silva, the core cast of the show includes Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas, along with others.

Talking about the show, Siddharth P. Malhotra said in a statement, “When Rensil narrated the story to me, I was hooked. There was something about the world he had created that immediately stayed with me, and I knew I had to be a part of it – that this was a story that needed to be told.”

He called 'Shaque: Trust No One' relentless, nerve-wracking, emotional, and incredibly pacey.

--IANS

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