Manipur beat West Bengal 3-1 to retain Junior Boys’ NFC title for BC Roy Trophy

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (IANS) Holders Manipur successfully defended their Junior Boys’ National Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy title with a convincing 3-1 victory over West Bengal in the Tier 1 final at the Bengaluru Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Jogesh Singh Heikrujam and Jenson Meitei Thiyam scored in the first half to put Manipur in command before Muskan added a late third to seal the victory. West Bengal skipper Debraj Das converted a penalty early in the second half to give his side a brief chance of a comeback.

The final was a repeat of last year’s title clash in Amritsar, where Manipur defeated West Bengal 3-0. The two sides had also met in the 1999-2000 edition in Bengaluru, with Manipur emerging victorious after a sudden-death goal in extra time.

The triumph marked Manipur’s third title in the competition and made them the first team since Mizoram in 2019-20 to successfully defend the Junior Boys’ NFC crown.

Manipur dominated proceedings in the opening half, moving the ball effectively and constantly putting pressure on the West Bengal defence. The combination of Siroi Khwairakpam and Pravin Warepam on the right flank created repeated problems for the opposition.

Manipur skipper Jogesh broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a superbly struck free-kick from just outside the West Bengal penalty area. His effort beat goalkeeper Arpan Mitra and found the back of the net.

Jenson doubled the advantage in the 39th minute after making a strong run down the left before cutting inside and unleashing a powerful right-footed shot from the edge of the box that flew past Arpan.

West Bengal pulled one back five minutes after the restart when Manipur wing-back Lanchenba Khwairakpam brought down Ayush Rajak inside the area. Debraj stepped up to convert the resulting penalty, sending his effort into the right corner.

West Bengal showed greater attacking intent after the break, but Manipur’s defence remained composed and denied them a way back into the contest.

Manipur eventually restored their two-goal cushion in the 88th minute when substitute Muskan latched onto a loose clearance, advanced into the box and fired a firm left-footed shot past Arpan to complete a memorable victory.

With the final whistle, Manipur celebrated another Junior Boys’ NFC title and extended their dominance in the tournament.

--IANS

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