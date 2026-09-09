China tightens control over public narratives, hides real death toll from floods disaster: Report

London, Sep 9 (IANS) The recent flooding disaster showcases Chinese authorities' increasing use of 'Clean Internet 2026', the latest version of a campaign being conducted by the Ministry of Public Security for a long time that criminalises anything considered false information by officials, including unofficial accounts of the floods, a report has detailed.

The action follows a well-established playbook in which Chinese authorities promote official narratives, curb independent information, stop efforts to find the causes of the disaster and punish those who share details different from the narrative approved by the government. The campaign, earlier used for cybercrime and hacking, is increasingly being used to target what the authorities term "rumours", which include unofficial details regarding the disaster, UK's leading daily The Guardian reported.

"The campaign serves a dual purpose. Tackling genuine problems like fraud and misinformation while tightening control over public narratives," The Guardian quoted Tencho Gyatso from the International Campaign for Tibet as saying.

The researchers said they noticed a surge in interest regarding the floods on Chinese social media after the disaster was reported. The topic was trending on Chinese social media; however, it then witnessed a decline as comments were removed in real time.

Screenshots have revealed that the Chinese app WeChat restricted posts regarding the floods, The Guardian reported. According to the report, WeChat notified a user that a post regarding the floods had been reported and then deleted as it included "politically sensitive content." Another user was stopped from sharing the post, saying that it was "unavailable due to policy violation" and included "prohibited content."

Four days after the flooding, police in Tibet reported 10 cases in the Clean Internet 2026 campaign linked to rumours regarding the disaster. So far, Chinese authorities have said that 43 people have died due to the recent floods. However, human rights and Tibet advocacy groups have accused Chinese authorities of hiding the real death toll.

Earlier this month, a leading international press freedom organisation strongly condemned the sweeping restrictions imposed by the Chinese authorities on media professionals from accessing vital information regarding the Tibetan region following the devastating flash floods.

Expressing grave concern, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that no independent Tibetan media outlet or international news organisation has been granted access to the disaster-stricken area.

The organisation said this "reflects a long-standing practice of the Chinese regime, which exercises some of the strictest control in the world over media professionals."

In the aftermath of the disaster, it said, the Chinese authorities have only authorised state media to cover the floods in Tibetan areas, with reports highlighting Beijing's achievements and successes in relief efforts rather than providing a comprehensive account of the scale and impact of the devastation.

Criticising the restrictions on media coverage, Aleksandra Bielakowska, Head of Advocacy, RSF Asia-Pacific, said that in recent years, under Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership, Tibet has become a "de facto information black hole".

"No independent Tibetan media, nor any international media, are permitted to freely cover news from this autonomous region. The only outlets allowed to operate are those controlled by the state and its propaganda organs, which report on events in according to the guidelines approved by the Chinese Communist Party's Propaganda Department. Under these circumstances, it is virtually impossible to gauge the true scale of the tragedy, as the regime seeks to whitewash its international image and stifle any information that might cast it in an unfavourable light," Bielakowska stated.

--IANS

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