September 09, 2026 8:56 PM हिंदी

India, Kuwait discuss cooperation to deepen strategic partnership

India, Kuwait discuss cooperation to deepen Strategic Partnership

Kuwait, Sep 9 (IANS) Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Wednesday met Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Tahani Rashid Al-Nasser, holding discussions on a wide range of areas of cooperation to further deepen the strategic partnership.

“Additional Secretary(Gulf), Shri Aseem R. Mahajan, met H.E. Tahani Rashid Al-Nasser, Assistant Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs, in Kuwait today. Discussions were held across a wide range of areas of cooperation to further deepen the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership,” the Embassy of India in Kuwait stated on X.

On Tuesday, the 8th India-Kuwait Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Additional Secretary Mahajan and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Nawaf Abdullatif Sulaiman Al-Ahmed, were held in Kuwait.

“Both sides discussed avenues to further deepen the Strategic Partnership across a range of areas, including political relations, trade, investment, defence, security, energy, technology, agriculture, health, culture and people-to-people ties. They also reviewed the progress of meetings of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) mechanism,” said the MEA in a statement.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

The Additional Secretary also called on Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kuwait.

“Shri Aseem R. Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), called on H.E. Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan, Deputy Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait today. The discussions focused on bilateral ties, ongoing initiatives, and ways to deepen the multi-faceted India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership,” the Embassy stated on X.

“India and Kuwait enjoy longstanding ties which were elevated to Strategic Partnership in December 2024. The 1.05 million-strong Indian community in Kuwait continues to serve as an important bridge between the two countries,” noted the MEA.

–IANS

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