Twinkle Khanna reveals how changing professions helped her reinvent herself

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share her thoughts on reinvention and the changes that have shaped her journey.

Reflecting on her career shifts and life experiences, the ‘Mela’ actress spoke about embracing new beginnings and learning from every twist and turn. Sharing a candid note on Instagram, Twinkle highlighted the importance of adapting to change and finding new paths when life takes unexpected turns. In her recent post, she looked back on her journey, from her early days in the film industry to becoming a writer and creative voice. Twinkle also described it as a mix of successes, setbacks, and fresh beginnings.

Posting her pictures, the 'Mrs. Funnybones’ actress wrote, “You can be the Playboy Bunny, or you can be the one pulling rabbits out of your hat. I’ve changed professions, collected a few plot twists, fallen on my bottom, and climbed back up again. Somewhere along the way, I became a jack of all trades with a degree that insists I’m a master of one :) Have you ever reinvented yourself? What sparked it? Tell me in the comments below.”

The first image featured the ‘Baadshah’ actress striking a sultry pose in a stylish black dress paired with a hat, exuding confidence and elegance. The next picture showcased her in a stunning red dress.

On the personal front, Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar, and the couple is proud parents to two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Work-wise, Twinkle was a familiar face in Bollywood during the late 1990s and early 2000s. She appeared in several films, including “Barsaat,” “Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai,” “Baadshah,” and “Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.” She later quit acting and transitioned into writing and interior designing.

--IANS

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