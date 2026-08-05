TVK govt's maiden budget today; new schemes, reforms in focus

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) The TVK-led Tamil Nadu government will present its maiden Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly on Wednesday, setting out its fiscal priorities and development agenda at a time when the state is grappling with significant financial constraints.

Finance, Planning and Development Minister N. Marie Wilson will present his first Budget after assuming office, making the exercise a key policy statement of the new government.

The Budget is keenly awaited for indications of how the administration intends to balance its election commitments and development priorities with the limited fiscal space available.

The government has so far been cautious in announcing major welfare programmes, largely because of the shortage of funds.

The Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram Scheme has been among the few significant welfare initiatives announced since the TVK government assumed office.

Despite the financial challenges, the Budget is expected to contain a series of new announcements, policy initiatives and administrative reforms. Measures aimed at strengthening governance, improving delivery of public services and accelerating development across key sectors are likely to receive prominence.

Attention will also be on the government’s strategy for managing expenditure and mobilising additional revenue without placing an excessive burden on the public.

The Budget will provide the first comprehensive picture of the TVK administration’s approach to the state’s finances and its priorities for the remainder of the financial year. Soon after the Budget is tabled, the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet to decide the duration of the session and finalise the timetable for discussions.

The government’s maiden Agriculture Budget will follow on Thursday. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister R. Vinoth will present the separate Budget, which is expected to spell out the administration’s plans for farmers, irrigation, agricultural productivity and the rural economy.

Members will subsequently participate in a general discussion on both the general and Agriculture Budgets.

The government is expected to respond to issues raised by the Opposition and other legislators during the debate.

The Assembly will then take up the Demands for Grants of individual departments, during which ministers will place their departmental funding requirements and make sector-specific announcements.

The Budget session is expected to continue for around 25 days, making it the first major legislative test for the TVK government since it assumed office.

--IANS

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