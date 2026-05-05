TVK stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu, seeks two weeks to prove majority

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has staked a claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu after emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats.

With no party securing the required majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly, the state has entered a phase of political uncertainty and intense negotiations.

Banking on its strong electoral performance, the TVK has approached Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, asserting its right to form the government and seeking a two-week window to prove its majority on the floor of the house.

The development has triggered speculation over possible alliances, as the TVK remains 10 seats short of the halfway mark.

Attention has now shifted to which parties or independents may extend support to Vijay’s party, enabling it to form a stable government.

Meanwhile, Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said the election verdict reflected a clear desire for change among the people.

Interacting with media persons, he noted that young voters and women had played a key role in the TVK’s strong performance. "People have voted for change. Youth and women, in particular, have supported the TVK in large numbers. We respect the people’s verdict," he said.

Chodankar added that a detailed report on the Tamil Nadu election outcome had been submitted to senior Congress leadership, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

"The next course of action in Tamil Nadu will be decided collectively by the leadership," he said.

Chodankar also indicated that several Congress leaders were open to extending support if the situation demanded. "Once the TVK elects its legislature party leader, they can approach us. No one should underestimate the TVK," he cautioned.

With the numbers game now taking centre stage, all eyes are on the Governor’s next move and the evolving political alignments that will determine who forms the next government in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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