French Open: Coco Gauff kicks off title defence with straight sets victory over Taylor

Paris, May 26 (IANS) Defending champion Coco Gauff launched her French Open title defence with an imperious 6-4, 6-0 victory over fellow American Taylor Townsend, marching into the second round of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.

The World No. 4 needed just an hour and twenty minutes to end Townsend's challenge on Court Philippe-Chatrier, extending her perfect record of reaching the second round at the French Open to seven successive appearances.

The final scoreline suggested a more straightforward contest, but Gauff had to overcome an early scare when Townsend broke her serve in the opening game of the match and looked on course to take a decisive early lead. Townsend, who beat a then-15-year-old Gauff in Charleston in 2019, attacked with ferocious intent and had a great chance to build a 4-1 lead with a double-break advantage.

However, Townsend just missed a return on a break point when Gauff's first serve let her down, allowing the defending champion to regain the initiative.

From that moment, Gauff dominated proceedings.

The reigning French Open champion won 11 of the last 12 games of the match, and not a single one in the second set, as Townsend's challenge wilted under constant pressure from the baseline.

It was the second set in particular that showcased the vast gulf in class between the two Americans. Having secured an early break, Townsend missed another presentable opportunity to reel it in with a simple backhand into an open court on break point, and the visible frustration of the American was punished immediately as Gauff extended her advantage.

The 22-year-old will now face Egypt's Mayar Sherif in the second round in her attempt to retain the French Open crown.

--IANS

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