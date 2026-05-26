Unity Cup 2026: India ready for Jamaica challenge on England return after 24 years

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Indian men's national football team will return to English soil after 24 years as they take on Jamaica in the Unity Cup 2026 semifinal at The Valley, London, on Wednesday.

India’s return to the United Kingdom brings with it both nostalgia and opportunity. The last time the Blue Tigers played on English soil was in 2002, also against Jamaica, when the sides met twice in friendly matches in Watford and Wolverhampton.

Now, more than two decades later, India arrive in London under head coach Khalid Jamil, with the Unity Cup offering an early opportunity to test themselves against higher-ranked opposition from the opposite ends of the globe.

The four-nation tournament features India, Jamaica, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe. The latter two will meet in the first semi-final on Tuesday night. The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the final on May 30, while the remaining teams will contest the third-place play-off on the same day.

“We have selected players who performed well in the ISL,” said Jamil in the press conference on Monday. “Based on that, we will continue to build the team. Whoever performs well gets selected.”

With the Indian Super League season having concluded only a few days ago, as East Bengal FC were crowned champions, the squad arrives in competitive rhythm and physical readiness. Jamil has consistently stressed merit and form as the basis of selection, and the Unity Cup now presents an opportunity for several players to establish themselves internationally.

The Blue Tigers, on May 24, arrived in London with 17 players after the withdrawal of Mohun Bagan SG players. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined a day later, while Jamil has also called up midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla, who reached the camp on Tuesday.

Forward Edmund Lalrindika iterated that the tournament represents both exposure and an important benchmark for the team’s progress. “This is a very good exposure for us and a great experience. It is an opportunity to test ourselves against higher-ranked teams. We will try our best to get positive results," said Lalrindika.

The 27-year-old also called on the Indian community in the United Kingdom to rally behind the team in London. “To all the Indian fans, I hope they come in big numbers and support us,” he said.

India, ranked 136th, enter the contest as underdogs against a 71st-ranked Jamaica side that came within a game of qualifying for the World Cup. The Reggae Boyz lost to DR Congo in the qualifying play-offs in March. Yet Jamil has made it clear that the challenge itself is precisely why the tournament matters.

“It is very good for us to be here and play in this tournament. Jamaica are definitely a stronger team, but we will try our best to do well. It is important for us to make a good start. We are focused on the opening match. Then we will think about the next game. We want to go step by step," said Jamil, who himself toured England with the national team in 2000 and 2001.

Jamaica arrive with one of the youngest squads in the competition, carrying an average age of 22.8 years. Head coach Rudolph Speid explained that several senior players were rested after long club seasons, but expressed confidence in the group assembled for the tournament, which contains 11 players plying their trade in England. Some experienced names in the Jamaican squad include captain and defender Damion Lowe, right-back Dexter Lembikisa, defender Joel Latibeaudiere, who won the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India while representing England, and midfielder Isaac Hayden.

“We are confident,” said Speid. “We have a lot of young, talented players to choose from, and we thought having a good mixture was the right thing to do this time.”

The Reggae Boyz have previous experience in the Unity Cup as well, having reached the final last year before falling short on penalties against Nigeria. Speid admitted the ambition this time is to go one step further.

“We have studied all three teams, and we are impressed by what we have seen. Last time we enjoyed reaching the final against Nigeria, and this year our aim is to go one step further and win the tournament," said the Jamaican coach.

“India are a difficult team to assess because we have not played them at this level for a very long time. We have watched some of their matches, but they are still somewhat unknown to us. We will focus on playing our game," Speid added.

Jamaica defender Damion Lowe acknowledged the significance of the tournament for diaspora communities in England. “The excitement around the tournament is amazing, especially from the diaspora communities. Jamaica has ties with India and African nations, so it is special," said the 33-year-old, who plays for Indonesian club Dewa United Banten.

--IANS

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