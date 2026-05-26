Jasbir Jassi opposes BJP over Yo Yo Honey Singh's Anti-Drug Campaign: Saving Punjab or provoke it?

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi condemned BJP for appointing rapper Honey Singh as the brand ambassador for Punjab’s anti-drug campaign.

Honey Singh met senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday to discuss the growing drug crisis in Punjab and its impact on the families.

Through his latest social media post, Jasbir questioned BJP's decision given Honey Singh’s well-known struggles with drug addiction.

Jasbir said that while he usually refrains from commenting on political matters, he decided to speak on the issue since it concerns his beloved Punjab.

He shared that he felt disappointed after seeing BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh's post for Honey Singh.

"The person who pushed the Punjab youth towards drug use is now being made the ambassador for the campaign to save the same youth," the singer was heard saying.

He said that he felt either Tarun Chugh does not understand Punjab or is deliberately trying to provoke the people. According to him, these are the only two explanations for choosing Honey Singh for such a campaign.

Jasbir added that people from cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Bengaluru are not capable of fully understanding Punjab’s culture. He called Punjab a “khajana", which people are only trying to exploit.

The singer further recalled meeting Tarun Chugh and even discussing Punjab-related issues with him.

While he did not name anyone, Jasbir shared that he told Tarun Chugh that several leaders in the state are disliked by the people of Punjab.

On Tuesday, Tarun Chugh shared a couple of pictures with Honey Singh on X (Earlier called Twitter) and wrote in Hindi: “Today, I met Punjab’s pride, the youth icon, and renowned singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, and we had a meaningful discussion on the shared resolve to make Punjab drug-free. The campaign to free Punjab from the grip of drugs is continuously moving forward by bringing together every section of society. ‘If Honey Singh can make a comeback, then the youth of Punjab can also make a fresh start.’ Let us all come together and pledge to make Punjab drug-free. #NashaMuktPunjab.”

--IANS

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