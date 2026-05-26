Paul McCartney says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) The Beatles legend, Sir Paul McCartney has drawn parallels between Taylor Swift's "worldwide fame" with the popularity of his own band.

The Beatles legend has given his thoughts on the Opalite singer's career so far and admitted he can see a "parallel" between Taylor and his band because she has achieved a level of fame comparable to the hysteria which surrounded the Fab Four in the mid-1960s, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on ‘Tracks Of My Years’, Paul was asked if he would give any advice to Taylor and he said, " You do see the parallel, you know the fame and the amount of fame and the worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that we had, but I don't think she needs any advice to tell you the truth. If she asked for it, I definitely would. I'm like the older brother to that generation, or more like the granddad, actually”.

Paul went on to reveal he met Taylor Swift at a party organised by his wife Nancy Shevell and his daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney which was also attended by a number of other female singers including Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Beatles star admitted he was full of admiration for them all, as he said, "I did meet (her). We had a party, my wife and my daughter Stella, are very good at getting cool people to a party and I ended up chatting to them all. There was Taylor, there was Billie Eilish, there was Olivia Rodrigo, you know they're really cool people, they're very good. I like their voices. If they need any advice, yeah, I would be happy to give it, but I don't think they do”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Paul's comments come after he opened up about how he copes with fame confessing he's learned to "deal with it" after so many years in the spotlight.

During an appearance on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Paul said, “When you're first famous, you love it, because it's what you were trying to achieve. So something goes well, people in the street recognise you, and you love it. There was none of this, 'Oh, people are bothering me', that's a modern affliction. We loved it. And you learn to deal with it”.

However, Paul insisted he still won't pose for selfies with fans who approach him when he's out in public.

--IANS

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