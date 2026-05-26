Pakistan: In yet another case of honour killing, young couple shot dead in Karachi

Islamabad, May 26 (IANS) A young couple, who got married of their own choice, were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Malir area of Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported on Tuesday.

Police said Nadia (20) and Najeebullah (25) were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle on Monday, in what seemed to be a case of honour killing, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

According to officials, Nadia's father Aslam filed a kidnapping case at the police station on May 19 after the couple got married of their own choice. Later, police arrested Najeebullah's father in connection with the case.

On Monday, the couple appeared before a court in Malir and submitted their marriage certificate. After the documents were submitted, the case was disposed of and Najeebullah's father was released.

Police said the couple after court proceedings were heading to Nadra office in Saudabad when their vehicle was attacked. Officials said that two other people, including the driver, were in the vehicle and managed to escape during the attack.

Police said that armed men were tracking the couple since they left the court and opened fire at the vehicle, Geo News reported. The couple were travelling to Pakistan's Hyderabad city in a taxi.

In February, a report claimed that honour killings continue to emerge as a serious human rights issue in Pakistan, as the number of incidents reported across the country remain high while the rate of convictions is low, a report has stated.

A report in The Express Tribune Magazine stated, "Every now and then, some isolated case of honour killings makes its way to the media. However, beyond individual tragedies lies a bleak national picture, where family forgiveness, judicial delays, and weaknesses in law enforcement allow innocents to continue being killed in the name of honour."

A recent report by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), supported by official records and international studies, showcased that weak probe, judicial delays, and social pressure continue to obstruct the road to justice despite the presence of laws.

The highest number of honour killing cases were reported in Pakistan's Punjab province as it reported 225 incidents and only two convictions. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 134 honour killings, which secured only two convictions. Sindh also documented incidents of honour killing, however, there was no conviction. Balochistan reported 32 honour killings and secured only one conviction. The data showcases a gap between the number of lives of lost the delivery of judiciary.

While speaking to The Express Tribune, social activist Imran Takkar, who works on women’s rights, stated that women accounted for 90 per cent of honour killing victims. "Women are already considered a weak and oppressed segment of society, and families often withdraw in such cases. If the police builds stronger cases, investigations are conducted in an improved manner, and prosecution plays its role, harsher punishments are possible," the report quoted Takkar as saying.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas stated that the extremely low conviction rate demonstrates that the existing system in Pakistan has not been able to provide effective protection and timely justice to victims. Abbas stressed that immediate reforms are necessary for strengthening police investigations, improving legal procedures, and ensuring speedy trials.

--IANS

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