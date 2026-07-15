TV actor Rahil Azam on music video: Balancing acting, directing, writing was deeply rewarding

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Known for her work on the small screen in Hatim, Tu Aashiqui, Maddam Sir, and Anupamaa, actor Rahil Azam is set to headline an upcoming music video, which also marks his debut as a director.

Speaking about this milestone, Rahil, who is also marking his debut as a writer, producer and editor with the project, shared: "This music video is much more than just another project for me, it marks the beginning of a vision I’ve carried within me for a long time.”

“As an actor, I’ve always poured my heart into every character I play, but directing gave me the chance to tell a story exactly the way I envisioned it. Balancing acting, directing, writing and editing was challenging, emotional and deeply rewarding.”

Rahil shared that there were moments of excitement, self-doubt, and learning.

He added: “But every step reminded me why I fell in love with storytelling in the first place. I wanted every frame to feel honest, every emotion to be genuine and every visual to leave an impact.”

“I truly hope audiences not only enjoy the music video but also feel the passion, sincerity and love that went into creating it. Their love has always been my biggest strength and I can’t wait to share this new chapter with them.”

While details of the song are still under wraps, the announcement has already generated excitement among fans eager to see Rahil in a fresh avatar. As producer, director, writer, editor and lead, he is set to present a music video.

He is currently seen as Parag Kothari in Anupamaa, a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee.

It is one of the longest-running Indian television soap opera. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the series stars Rupali with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation leads.

--IANS

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