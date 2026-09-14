Tusshar Kapoor opens up about family’s 52nd Ganpati celebration: ‘It feels like Bappa came early’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor has opened up about his family’s 52nd Ganpati celebration.

Addressing the media, he shared how deeply rooted the festival is in their family tradition and how the arrival of Bappa has filled everyone with happiness. Talking about the long-standing tradition, Tusshar said the family had been eagerly looking forward to welcoming Lord Ganesha this year.

“This is, I would say, the 52nd Ganpati celebration for our family. We prayed a lot for Bappa, so it feels like Bappa came early. He kept us all very busy this year,” he said.

The ‘Golmaal’ actor added that the festival brings a strong sense of togetherness and positivity, with the arrival of Bappa making the occasion even more auspicious for the family. “I think all the economies of the world are not going as well as India’s. The fastest-growing economy is all due to Bappa. And because of Bappa, we were busy and it didn’t feel like he was away from us for a long time,” Tusshar said.

He further spoke about how Ganpati celebrations have grown over the years, with more people now embracing the festival. He also appreciated the improved civic management in the city during the celebrations. He stated, “Nowadays, a lot of people celebrate Ganpati. More than before. But the city’s civic management has also become very organised — sound and traffic and cleanliness.”

Concluding on a positive note, Tusshar said, “I would say India is shining and Bappa is helping us shine.”

Tusshar Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in Mumbai. He also shared glimpses of the Ganpati celebrations on his Instagram and extended festive wishes to his followers, writing, “May good luck and wiser sense prevail as always! Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Several celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Among them was Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who shared glimpses of a handmade clay idol of Lord Ganesha crafted by her son Jeh Ali Khan.

--IANS

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