PM Modi's leadership, vision and commitment made BRICS Summit resounding success: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday described the 18th BRICS held in New Delhi as a “resounding success”, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for bringing countries from diverse geographies and cultures together around shared interests and common ground.

“The BRICS India Summit was clearly a resounding success. It came as BRICS marked its 20th year. What drove it was PM Modi's leadership, vision, and commitment. Countries came together from different geographies and diverse cultures. They were inspired by the desire to find common ground. We witnessed progress in bridging divides and harmonizing differences. Conversations remained open and constructive,” said EAM Jaishankar while sharing his thoughts in a video posted on X.

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) further said that the summit’s robust outcome reflected a shared resolve among BRICS members to advance the interests of the Global South. He also highlighted the global resonance of Prime Minister Modi’s emphasis on peace, dialogue and diplomacy, saying the summit reflected the growing traction of these principles worldwide.

“The resulting consensus was articulated in a robust outcome. Its message was about a strong and united BRICS standing up for the Global South. Our teams worked 24/7 to make this happen, and by doing so, they really made India proud. The world is responding to PM Modi's call for peace, dialogue, and diplomacy. This is what we saw at the BRICS India Summit,” EAM noted.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India hosted the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are BRICS partner countries.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that discussions over the past two days strengthened belief that BRICS has been an "ecosystem of solutions". He also called for translating all outcomes into time-bound actions.

"Our discussions over the past two days have further strengthened our belief that BRICS is not merely a grouping of nations, but an ecosystem of solutions. We hope that the New Delhi Declaration adopted at this summit will provide a clear direction for our shared vision and future cooperation. We must translate all outcomes into time-bound actions and last-mile impact. We will work together to ensure that our framework moves beyond mere documentation and creates an impact in real life," said PM Modi in his concluding remarks at the BRICS Summit's session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to BRICS leaders for their active participation and valuable contribution to the summit. He said that the ideas and suggestions of BRICS leaders have lent prevalence and depth to the grouping's cooperation. The Prime Minister said that the world leaders' participation at the summit reflects the growing relevance, openness, and inclusiveness of BRICS.

"BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects not just ideas and commitments but concrete results from us. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations. I extend my best wishes once again to China as the next host of BRICS. I especially commend all of you and your teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success," PM Modi stated.

--IANS

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