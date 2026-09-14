Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for his leadership and enduring friendship

Jerusalem, Sep 14 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and enduring friendship, reciprocating PM Modi’s greetings on the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your warm wishes to the people of Israel and to me personally. The Jewish New Year provides an occasion to thank you again for your leadership and enduring friendship,” the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel stated on X.

“Together, we've transformed the ties between our ancient civilisations into an unprecedented partnership between two great democracies. Sara and I look forward to seeing you again soon,” it added.

PM Modi on Saturday greeted Netanyahu, the people of Israel and Jewish communities on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.

“Shana Tova! Wishing a very happy Rosh Hashanah to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the people of Israel and Jewish communities across the globe. May the new year be filled with peace, hope, good health, and continued progress for all,” PM Modi stated on X.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday that India is a true friend of Israel while thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her greetings on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, celebrated as the head of the year and the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve.

"Thank you, President Droupadi Murmu, for your good wishes. On behalf of the people of Israel, I extend our deepest gratitude. India is a true friend of Israel. As we begin the Jewish New Year, I wish you and the wonderful people of India peace, prosperity, good health, and harmony. May the deep bond of friendship between our two nations continue to flourish," Herzog said on social media platform X.

On Saturday, President Murmu conveyed her greetings to President Herzog and the people of Israel.

"Excellency Isaac Herzog, on behalf of the people of India, I convey heartfelt Rosh Hashanah greetings to you and the Jewish community across Israel and the world. May the new year usher in peace, prosperity, good health and renewed hope for all," the President's Secretariat said on X.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, celebrated as the "head of the year" and the anniversary of the creation of the world.

–IANS

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