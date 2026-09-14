Auckland: India, New Zealand naval chiefs discuss maiden bilateral exercise in 2027

Auckland, Sep 14 (IANS) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday met New Zealand's Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding, holding substantive discussions, including on the maiden bilateral naval exercise in 2027.

“During his visit to New Zealand, Adm Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, held substantive discussions with RAdm Garin Golding, Chief of Navy, New Zealand Navy,” the Indian Navy stated on X.

“Building upon the India-New Zealand Maritime Security Cooperation Arrangement, the two Chiefs exchanged views on enhancing the partnership between the two navies, advancing operational engagement, including a maiden bilateral naval exercise in 2027, and exploring ways to ensure better maritime information exchange,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Admiral Swaminathan was accorded a traditional Maori Powhiri welcome at Te Taua Moana Marae, the spiritual and cultural home of Royal New Zealand Navy personnel, at the HMNZS Philomel naval base in Auckland.

The warm welcome reflected mutual respect, friendship and the strong maritime ties between India and New Zealand.

"Tradition spoke before words did. Adm Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, was accorded a traditional Maori Powhiri at Te Taua Moana Marae, at HMNZS Philomel, Devonport Naval Base, Auckland - a powerful expression of manaakitanga, respect and welcome, deeply woven into the identity of the NZ Navy. A uniquely New Zealand beginning to a visit anchored in enduring bonds, mutual respect and shared maritime traditions," the Indian Navy wrote on X.

During his official visit, the Indian Navy Chief also interacted with the Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muanpuii Saiawi and Consul General Madan Mohan Sethi.

"CNS' visit comes at a time when India and New Zealand have seen elevation of the bilateral relationship and strengthening of maritime cooperation," the Indian High Commission in New Zealand posted on X.

Admiral Swaminathan arrived in Auckland following his successful engagements in Australia. This visit is aimed at strengthening naval ties between India and New Zealand.

–IANS

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