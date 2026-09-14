Exercise Samudra Laksamana reflects growing depth of India-Malaysia naval cooperation

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 14 (IANS) The completion of Exercise Samudra Laksamana reflects the growing depth and maturity of naval cooperation between India and Malaysia, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mysore participated in the 4th edition of Exercise Samudra Laksamana with the Royal Malaysian Navy at Malaysia's Lumut from September 9 to 12 as part of the Indian Navy’s Operational Deployment to the region.

According to the ministry, the exercise provided an opportunity for the Indian Navy and the Royal Malaysian Navy to engage across a broad spectrum of professional and operational activities.

“The harbour phase featured professional exchanges and interactions between personnel of the two Navies, facilitating the sharing of experiences and fostering greater mutual understanding,” the ministry stated on X.

The engagement progressed to the operational phase at sea, during which INS Mysore exercised with Royal Malaysian Navy ships KD Lekir and KD Gagah Samudera.

“The participating ships undertook coordinated maritime evolutions, providing an opportunity to enhance interoperability, refine operational coordination and strengthen their ability to operate together effectively,” the ministry highlighted.

“The completion of the exercise reflects the growing depth and maturity of naval cooperation between India and Malaysia,” stated the ministry.

It said that the exercise also highlights the value of sustained professional engagement and practical cooperation in building greater operational understanding between the two maritime forces.

“Exercise ‘Samudra Laksamana’ marks another significant engagement in the expanding India–Malaysia maritime partnership. Building upon the momentum generated by recent bilateral engagements, including the 12th India–Malaysia Sub Committee Meeting held on 01 Jul 2026, the exercise has further consolidated the foundations of cooperation between the two Navies,” the ministry emphasised.

During the Sub-Committee Meeting on Defence Science, Technology and Industry Cooperation, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to long-term cooperation and strengthening defence industrial ties.

"The 12th Meeting of the India–Malaysia Joint Sub-Committee on Defence Science, Technology and Industry Cooperation was held on 3 July 2026 in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, from the Indian side, and Mr. Mohd Nizam Bin Mohd Khir, Undersecretary, Defence Industry Division, Ministry of Defence, from the Malaysian side," the Department of Defence Production of India wrote on X.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to long-term cooperation and strengthening defence industrial ties between the two countries," it added.

–IANS

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