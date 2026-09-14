Ben Shelton gains big in ATP rankings, Zverev closes in on World No.1 spot

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) United States' star Ben Shelton has been among the biggest movers in the ATP rankings, while new champion Alexander Zverev has closed the gap to Jannik Sinner for the World No.1 spot, according to the latest rankings on Monday.

Shelton entered the Flushing Meadows as the ninth-ranked player with 3,480 points. His run to his maiden Grand Slam final saw him accumulate 1,200 points, bringing his total to 4,680 and moving him to No.5 ahead of the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Alex de Minaur and Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Zverev's win in New York saw him gain 1,900 points as the World No.2 closed the gap to World No.1 Sinner. Zverev now has 9690 points, while Sinner, after an injury-forced absence, lost 1,300 points to tally 11,500 at the end of the US Open 2026.

American semifinalist Frances Tiafoe is also up four places, from 12th to eighth, after accumulating 700 points, while the other semifinalist, Karen Khachanov, jumped 24 places to reach No.26 following his semifinal loss to Zverev.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has fallen outside the top 10 in the ATP rankings after his surprise first-round exit at Flushing Meadows. This means that none of the Big Three - Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - is in the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time since October 2002.

Djokovic dropped seven places, from fifth to 12, in the latest rankings after his first-round loss to Mariano Navone in the Big Apple. This was his first-round exit since the 2006 Australian Open and the first time he lost the US Open opener.

"I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. It's something that I've been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain," Djokovic had said after the loss, as quoted by ATP.

--IANS

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