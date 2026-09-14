Delhi Capitals intensify IPL 2027 preparations by organising a short camp and trials in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have stepped up their preparations for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season through a short camp and trials in the national capital. Sources have told IANS that the camp’s proceedings were taken care of by ex-India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

Sri Lanka’s former pacer Chaminda Vaas, who played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 to 2010, also joined and may become the side’s fast-bowling coach.

“The short camp took place at a ground in Aerocity, with a lot of players who did well in the previous camp in Bengaluru featuring here as well. It is understood that the camp will conclude on Monday,” said a source to this news agency on Monday.

The trio of Yuvraj, Mishra, who himself played for DC and finished as a prolific IPL wicket-taker, and Vaas were present to evaluate identified domestic talent and test them in various match situations, as the franchise looks to build a more competitive squad for the upcoming season. Before that, the team still has to pick players through the mini auction slated for later this year.

Previously, DC held trials and an off-season camp at the Just Cricket Academy ground in Bengaluru last month, where Yuvraj and Sourav Ganguly, ex-India captain and DC’s director of cricket in two stints, took charge.

Under a formal operational agreement between co-owners JSW Group and GMR Group, management of the men’s IPL team alternates between the two corporate entities every two years, with JSW taking charge of the cricket operations for the 2027 and 2028 cycles.

DC are seeking to end their status as the tournament’s perennial underachievers, especially after missing the playoffs in the IPL 2025 and 2026 seasons under Hemang Badani (head coach), Venugopal Rao (director of cricket) and Munaf Patel (fast bowling coach). The Delhi-based franchise’s solitary appearance in an IPL final came in the 2020 season.

--IANS

nr/bsk/