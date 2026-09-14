Book highlighting PM Modi's humane side to be released on his birthday

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) 'Modi Katha', a book highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humane side, depicting compassion, affection, and sensitivity, will be released at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here on September 17 to commemorate his birthday.

Authored by well-known journalist, columnist and writer Harish Chandra Burnwal, the book will be formally launched by Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The event will be presided over by IGNCA President Ram Bahadur Rai, with IGNCA Member Secretary Sachchidanand Joshi, Aaj Tak Senior Anchor Saeed Ansari, and Chitra Tripathi, ABP News Senior Anchor, to be present as distinguished guests.

'Modi Katha' is Barnwal's fifth book on Prime Minister Modi, which has been published by Prabhat Prakashan. It brings to the front the humane side of the Prime Minister, presented by the author through real-life events and personal recollections spanning the past 25 years.

It is a collection of 10 true stories that highlight PM Modi's compassion, affection and sensitivity.

The author has woven the recollections into a narrative using simple language and an emotionally evocative storytelling style, ensuring while facts satisfy the mind, stories speak directly to the heart, according to a statement.

These touch upon different emotional phases of PM Modi's life, it added.

One recounts a train journey in 1990, during which the selfless and warm behaviour of a young leader towards two fellow female passengers permanently changed their negative perception of politicians.

Another story revolves around Jeet Bahadur, a teenager from Nepal, whom Prime Minister Modi then nurtured as an ordinary party worker and never forgot to embrace even after assuming office.

The book also carries the poignant account of teacher Geetaben and visually impaired Pinkal, whose sensitive interaction eventually contributed to special provisions being made in the Union Budget for visually impaired students.

The book recounts how immediate assistance was extended to save the life of innocent Taiba from Agra, as well as how PM Narendra Modi became a companion in the joys and sorrows of countless ordinary people, such as Chandrakant, a labourer from Hubballi, in Karnataka.

"Through these stories, the book seeks to show that the true meaning of governance is not merely policies and files, but the ability to feel the heartbeat of the person standing at the last rung of society," the statement said.

At the end of every story, the author has mentioned sources, stated to dispel doubts arising from preconceived notions.

Burnwal currently runs a YouTube channel that carries political analysis. Among his publications are 'Television Ki Bhasha', 'Sach Kehta Hoon', 'Modi Sutra', 'Modi Neeti', 'Lord of Records', 'Sangh Ki Ansuni Kahaniyan', 'Operation Sindoor: 100 Sarvashreshtha Kavitayen', and 'Unsung Sangh'. He has also created a vBook in collaboration with the INGCA.

Additionally, he has produced more than 150 songs and devotional compositions in recent times. He has been honoured with the prestigious Bharatendu Harishchandra Award by the Union government and the Hindi Akademi Award, besides several other recognitions in the fields of journalism and literature.

--IANS

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