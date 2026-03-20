Kerala polls: Turncoat Sasi, ex-Commando Ravi, sitting MLA Premkumar fight it out in Ottapalam

Palakkad, March 20 (IANS) The otherwise predictable Ottapalam constituency in Kerala's Palakkad has transformed into one of the most riveting battlegrounds of the April 9 Assembly elections, with a dramatic three-cornered contest featuring a turncoat, a film personality and a sitting legislator.

At the centre of the churn is P.K. Sasi, the once high-profile CPI(M) strongman who represented the nearby Shornur Assembly constituency in 2016.

Denied a ticket in 2021 amid internal issues, Sasi was accommodated as chairman of the Kerala State Tourism Development Corporation, a post he relinquished last month, triggering his formal exit from the party.

Now, in a striking political pivot, he is contesting as a Congress-backed Independent, with the party high command clearing support for him earlier this week.

Known for his outspoken style, Sasi has, over the past year, emerged as a rallying point for disgruntled CPI(M) workers, particularly in Palakkad.

His entry has injected a layer of unpredictability into what was once considered a Left bastion.

Adding star power and intrigue is the BJP’s candidate, Major Ravi, a former NSG commando who was part of the team that tracked down the assassins of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

After his decorated defence career, Ravi transitioned into cinema, carving a niche in Malayalam films and collaborating with superstar Mohanlal in a series of military-themed roles that redefined his image as a successful director.

Ravi’s political journey has been equally eventful, moving from early BJP leanings to a brief proximity with the Congress party before formally joining the BJP in 2023.

While he enjoys strong name recall, translating that into votes remains the key test.

Defending the seat for the CPI(M) is sitting MLA K. Premkumar, a popular figure locally.

Backed by the district’s traditional Left allegiance, Premkumar enters the fray with structural advantages.

However, the open dissent within party ranks, fuelled in part by Sasi’s rebellion, has added an unusual layer of vulnerability.

The Congress, which has not tasted victory here in over 25 years, is pinning hopes on Sasi to breach the CPI(M)’s fortress.

With past winning margins hovering between 13,000 and 15,000 votes, even a modest swing could prove decisive.

As Ottapalam braces for polling day, the contest is shaping into a fascinating test of loyalty versus rebellion, popularity versus organisation and whether star power or grassroots equations will ultimately prevail.

--IANS

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