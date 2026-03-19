Trying to seek attention, ignore her: Oppn over Kangana's remark on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The controversy that erupted following BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut's remark on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, refused to die down as various Opposition leaders on Thursday accused the actress of trying to seek attention and said it was better to ignore "people like Kangana".

The political row followed after Ranaut, on Wednesday, launched a sharp attack on LoP Gandhi, alleging that his behaviour in Parliament makes women uncomfortable and compared it with that of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who she said was "graceful".

The BJP MP had claimed that Gandhi behaves in a “tapori-like” manner in the Parliament complex and said he should learn etiquettes from his sister.

Congress MP, Sukhdeo Bhagat, accused Ranaut of trying to take the place of former BJP MP Smriti Irani. "She is trying to gain media attention and also the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that of the BJP," he said.

He told IANS, "Regarding the reaction to Kangana Ranaut's (remark), I feel that it is disrespectful for anyone who will give reaction on this. She says just anything, it doesn't makes sense."

Bhagat added, "Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others."

Purnia MP, Pappu Yadav, also said, "Just ignore people like Kangana."

NCP(SP) MP, Fauzia Khan, said, "I find it amusing that a woman like Kangana Ranaut, who works in the film industry, is making such comments about a respected leader. One cannot even respond to this, just laugh it off."

Samajwadi Party MP, Rajeev Rai, feels no one takes the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, seriously.

He told IANS, “I feel that due to her manner of speaking, both the media and the House (Parliament) feel uncomfortable, which is why we do not take her seriously. I know that you people (the media) also do not take her seriously. One who says that the country got its independence in 2014, it's her intellectual fault."

Meanwhile, the BJP in turn accused LoP Gandhi of not being serious with his position.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar BJP President, Sanjay Saraogi, said, "Rahul Gandhi’s statements, whether his behaviour inside or outside the Lok Sabha, lack seriousness. The Congress is the main Opposition party in the country, and Rahul Gandhi is its leader. His behaviour is not like what is expected from the Leader of Opposition."

He said, "Currently, a war is going on. During such a time too, his statements do not align with the national interest. In his attempt to oppose the BJP, he ends up opposing the country."

Saraogi claimed that it is a stampede-like situation in the Congress.

He claimed, "Senior leaders of the Congress are joining the BJP, the party's MLAs were involved in cross-voting in the recently-held Rajya Sabha elections and several of them remained absent. All these are happening because of Rahul Gandhi's behaviour."

--IANS

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