March 22, 2026 10:53 AM हिंदी

Trump warns Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face strikes on power plants

Trump warns Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face strikes on power plants

Washington, March 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has threatened that the United States would target Iranian power plants if Iran fails to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS… the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST.”

Earlier, Trump urged US allies and major global economies to take responsibility for securing the vital shipping route, while rejecting calls for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

“We don’t use the Strait, the United States, we don’t need it… Europe needs it, Korea, Japan, China… so they’ll have to get involved,” he told reporters, framing the issue as a shared international responsibility.

Trump described reopening the strait as “a simple military manoeuvre,” though he acknowledged it would require coordination and scale. “It’s relatively safe, but you need a lot of help… You need ships, you need volume,” he said, adding that NATO had “so far haven’t had the courage” to act.

He also called on Indo-Pacific partners such as South Korea and Australia to take a more active role, expressing surprise at their reluctance.

At the same time, Trump made clear that the United States would not pause its military campaign despite increasing international calls for de-escalation. “You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side… We’re not looking to do that,” he said.

Trump further claimed that Iran’s military capabilities have been significantly degraded, stating, “They don’t have a navy, they don’t have an air force… they don’t have anti-aircraft… their leaders have all been killed at every level,” suggesting the campaign is nearing its objectives.

--IANS

rs/

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