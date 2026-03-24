Trump seizes on Memphis crime decline to sell broader agenda

Washington, March 24 (IANS) President Donald Trump went to Memphis to celebrate a sharp reported drop in violent crime, and used the moment to argue that aggressive federal intervention can restore order in troubled American cities.

At a roundtable on Monday, Trump presented the city as a model for his law-and-order approach.

“We’ve achieved one of the largest, fastest declines in violent crime ever recorded,” Trump said, citing a 60 per cent drop in robberies, a 74 per cent fall in carjackings and motor vehicle thefts, and a 70 per cent reduction in murders from their peak.

The task force, launched in September 2025 and modelled on a similar initiative in Washington, brought together federal, state, and local agencies, as well as the National Guard.

US Marshals Service Director Gady Serralta said the operation had made “over 7,342 arrests” in just over six months, including 44 homicide cases, 812 drug offences, and 757 gang-related offences. He added that more than 1,200 illegal firearms had been seized and 150 missing children located and returned.

Serralta said the effort had led to a 43 per cent reduction in total serious crimes, a 37 per cent drop in murder, a 40 per cent decline in sexual assault, a 56 per cent reduction in robbery, and a 68 per cent fall in motor vehicle thefts.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the results reflected coordination across agencies. “Some people choose to tolerate crime, but you chose law and order, and that’s why this task force worked,” she said.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said the changes were already visible. “What’s happened in the last six months has changed that story entirely,” he said, calling the shift “generational change”.

Trump also announced that National Guard members serving on the Memphis task force, as well as in Washington, New Orleans, and border missions, would receive the same benefits as active-duty troops.

Several officials framed Memphis as part of a broader national strategy. FBI Director Kash Patel said law enforcement had been able to “capture gang bangers, rapists, murderers, drug dealers at record historic levels”. ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said 619 undocumented immigrants had been arrested, though he noted the operation “wasn’t an immigration-led operation”.

The event also carried a strong political message. Trump blamed Democrats for disruptions at US airports linked to a Department of Homeland Security funding dispute and urged Republicans not to agree to any deal unless it included voter identification and proof of citizenship measures.

Before turning to domestic issues, Trump said he had ordered a temporary pause in planned US strikes on Iranian energy targets following talks with Tehran. “We are now having really good discussions,” he said, adding that the United States would give diplomacy “five days”.

Local voices at the event described the impact of crime and the changes in recent months. Business owner Tim Pugh said repeated thefts and robberies had hurt his operations, while resident Dalisia Ballinger described living with fear before the crackdown. “It’s been almost six months, and it’s like a whole new world,” she said.

Memphis has long struggled with violent crime, and public safety remains a central political issue across the United States. Trump has made crime reduction, border enforcement and support for police key pillars of his administration.

--IANS

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