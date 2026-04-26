Let the show go on, says Trump after shots fired at White House event (Ld)

New York, April 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he was safe after he was rushed away from a journalists’ event after shots were fired at the Washington hotel where it was taking place.

“The First Lady, plus the Vice President [JD Vance], and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition”, he said on Truth Social in a series of posts.

“The shooter has been apprehended”, he said.

“Quite an evening in DC [District of Columbia – Washington]”, he exclaimed.

Several members of the cabinet and other officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel who were at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner were all reported safe after the incident.

Reports said the shots were fired outside the banquet room where hundreds of journalists were assembled, rather than inside the ballroom at the Hilton hotel.

In a dramatic scene, Secret Service agents jumped onto the stage with guns drawn, pushed him and others off the stage and moved them out.

Trump nonchalantly said, “I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement”.

Later said that he won’t go ahead with it on the advice of law enforcement, but would reschedule the dinner within 30 days.

Trump has survived two assassination attempts, which took place during his election campaign in 2024, one of them injuring him slightly.

Trump, who has testy relations with most of the media, had boycotted the annual dinner that presidents usually attend, and this was the first time that he attended it as president.

The event usually features jokes and skits by both journalists and the invited VIPs, lampooning each other.

Trump said on Truth Social, “Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely”.According to the reporters' press pool that accompanies the president, a Secret Service agent shouted “Shots fired”, as the officers stormed the stage to protect Trump.

The report said that an armed person who was stopped from entering the ballroom opened fire, but was subdued.

According to reports, the person was stopped at the magnetometer, a metal detector, and fired at a Secret Service Agent.

Inside the ballroom, journalists and other invitees, many of them high-ranking officials and media leaders, dived under the table and stayed till the situation stabilised.

--IANS

al/rs