Trump revives Presidential Fitness Test

Washington, May 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump announced the revival of the Presidential Fitness Test, restoring a decades-old programme that had been phased out during the Obama administration, as he joined athletes, cabinet officials and children at the White House to promote youth fitness and competitive sports.

Speaking at a White House event attended by professional athletes including golfer Bryson DeChambeau, golfer Gary Player and former NHL player T. J. Oshie, Trump said the initiative was aimed at rebuilding physical fitness among American children.

“Today I signed a proclamation recognising national youth sports and fitness, and I'll also signed the very first copy of the new revitalised Presidential Fitness Test Award, a certificate in recognition of achievement of the Gold Standard of Physical Fitness,” Trump said.

The programme, introduced during the presidency of John F. Kennedy, had long been a fixture in American schools before it was replaced in 2013 with a broader health-focused initiative.

“From the late 1950s until 2013, grade schoolers across the country competed against each other in the presidential fitness test,” Trump said. “Then we had the Obama administration, wonderful, wonderful person, Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him? We had the Obama administration, which phased out this wonderful tradition of physical fitness.”

Trump repeatedly stressed competition and athletic discipline during the event.

“We banned men from competing in women's sports,” he said. “Competition is critical to who we are and ensuring America stays on top.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. linked the programme to what he described as a national public health crisis.

“We're now the sickest nation in the world,” Kennedy said. “We've gone from five percent of our kids being obese to 20 per cent. Seventy percent of adults are obese or overweight, and 77 per cent of our children cannot qualify for military service.”

Kennedy also praised the original programme created under his uncle, President Kennedy.

“It was an enduring rite of passage for us that everybody in my generation remembers,” he said.

DeChambeau, who has been closely involved in the initiative, said the programme would initially expand through military schools before broader national adoption.

“Secretary Hegseth here has allowed us to be involved in over 160 schools, military bases with DoWEA and institutionalising this presidential fitness test in those schools,” DeChambeau said.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said physical standards were directly tied to military readiness.

“Almost three-fourths of American young people do not qualify for military service, and a lot of that has to do with their physical fitness,” Hegseth said.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon urged schools across the country to adopt similar programmes voluntarily.

“In order to have a sound mind you do have to eat well, you do have to exercise, you do have to train, and you do have to be fit,” she said.

The Presidential Fitness Test was introduced nationally in the Cold War era as concerns grew about physical preparedness among American youth compared to European peers. The test traditionally included pull-ups, sit-ups, shuttle runs and endurance exercises, with top-performing students receiving awards and certificates.

The revival comes as governments in several countries, including India, have intensified campaigns promoting fitness, sports participation and preventive healthcare among children amid rising concerns over obesity, screen addiction and declining physical activity levels after the Covid-19 pandemic.

--IANS

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