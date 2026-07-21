Trump renews anti-communism pledge

Washington, July 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump proclaimed July 19-25 as Captive Nations Week, renewing a strong US commitment to supporting people living under communist and authoritarian governments while declaring that "America will never be a communist country."

In a presidential proclamation marking the annual observance, Trump said the United States stood "in solidarity with all who suffer beneath communism and tyranny" and pledged that "the evil ideologies of socialism, communism, and totalitarianism will never be allowed to take root" in the United States.

"As one Nation, we vow to ensure our Republic remains the fiercest guardian of freedom and democracy the world has ever known," Trump said.

The proclamation described communism as "a doctrine of darkness" that had consistently failed wherever it had been adopted.

"Communism has always been a doctrine of darkness, promising equality and prosperity while delivering misery and ruin. Centuries of bloodshed prove that communism has failed every society that has ever embraced it," Trump said.

He added that the ideology "scorns the individual and treats human beings as property of the state," contrasting it with what he called America's belief that "our individual rights flow from our Creator, beyond the reach of any ruler or regime."

Trump said communism remained "the gravest threat our Nation faces" and outlined his administration's efforts to defend religious liberty and free-market principles.

"Under my leadership, we are defending the sacred rights at the heart of our Republic: life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the freedom to worship Almighty God without fear," he said.

The President cited the work of the Religious Liberty Commission and the White House Faith Office, saying they were confronting anti-religious bias and supporting faith-based organisations serving communities across the country.

He also linked economic policy with the broader defence of freedom, saying his administration was working to "usher in a new Golden Age of prosperity, safeguarding the free market that fuels our greatness and unleashing the boundless abundance of our economy for every citizen."

According to Trump, preserving those freedoms also offered hope to people living under authoritarian governments.

"In preserving these blessings, America offers hope to every captive people who dream of sharing in them and to the nations yearning to be free," he said.

Looking ahead, Trump reaffirmed US support for people facing political and religious persecution.

"We stand with all who yearn to breathe free, are imprisoned for speaking truth, punished for their faith, and denied the abundance that liberty alone can bring," he said.

He added: "Together, we will continue to champion peace, prosperity, sovereignty, religious liberty, and human dignity around the world – and as long as America stands, the cause of freedom will never be extinguished."

Trump proclaimed July 19 through July 25, 2026, as Captive Nations Week. He called on Americans to observe it with "appropriate ceremonies and activities" while reaffirming support for "those around the world striving for liberty, justice, and the rule of law."

Captive Nations Week was established during the Cold War after Congress authorised the President to designate the third week of July each year to recognise peoples living under communist or other authoritarian rule. Every US President since then has issued an annual proclamation marking the observance.

--IANS

lkj/rs