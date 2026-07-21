Debchandrima Singha Roy reveals her emotional bond with her character in ‘Yeh Fitoor Tera’

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Debchandrima Singha Roy has opened up about her character in the upcoming show “Yeh Fitoor Tera.”

She revealed the emotional connection she shares with the role. The actress said that the character’s journey, emotions, and personal struggles deeply resonated with her. Debchandrima also mentioned that bringing such a layered character to life allowed her to explore different shades of emotions as an actor.

In a statement, the actress shared, “Honestly, I found myself feeling very protective of Soumya from the very beginning. She's the kind of girl who wants to speak and wants to be a part of everything, but somewhere, her own fears stop her before anyone else can. I don't think people always realize how lonely that can feel. We often look at someone who's quiet and assume that's just their nature, without knowing how many thoughts are running through their mind.”

Debchandrima added, “While playing her, I kept reminding myself that every hesitation, every pause, and every silence had a reason behind it. That made Soumya feel incredibly real to me, and I think she will be relatable to so many girls out there. I'm really excited that Yeh Fitoor Tera has finally got its launch date.”

The upcoming show also features Ishaan Dhawan. ‘Yeh Fitoor Tera’ revolves around Soumya, a young woman from Allahabad who has grown accustomed to staying quiet due to her fear of being judged by others. When she enters a co-educational college for the first time, she faces a world filled with new experiences, relationships, and challenges that push her beyond her comfort zone.

The show will premiere on Star Plus on 5th August.

--IANS

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