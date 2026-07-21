India's fish production rises to 197.75 lakh tonnes under PMMSY: Govt

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) India's fish production has increased from 141.64 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 to 197.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the PMMSY -- which has been under implementation since the 2020-21 financial year -- has played a key role in the holistic development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector and contributed significantly to enhancing fish production in the country.

The minister said the scheme has also focused on the inclusive development of women engaged in the fisheries sector by providing financial assistance of up to 60 per cent of the unit cost for beneficiary-oriented activities.

During the last six financial years, from 2020-21 to 2025-26, fisheries development proposals worth Rs 4,178.30 crore have been sanctioned under PMMSY, benefiting 1,47,654 women across states and Union Territories.

The government has also stepped up investments in fisheries infrastructure, particularly in cold chain and marketing facilities, to improve post-harvest management and strengthen the sector's supply chain.

According to the minister, proposals worth Rs 2,797 crore have been approved under the PMMSY and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) till April 2026 for the development of cold chain and marketing infrastructure across the country.

The approved projects include 775 cold storages and ice plants, along with 28,489 fish transportation units comprising 13,718 motorcycles fitted with ice boxes, 8,527 bicycles with ice boxes, 4,257 auto-rickshaws, 1,577 insulated trucks and 410 refrigerated trucks.

In addition, the government has sanctioned 1,394 live fish vending units, 6,018 fish kiosks, 117 retail fish markets and 24 wholesale fish markets across states and Union Territories.

According to the government, the investments are aimed at strengthening the fisheries value chain, reducing post-harvest losses, improving market access and increasing the income of fishers and fish farmers while supporting the sustainable growth of India's fisheries and aquaculture sector.

--IANS

ag/