July 21, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

Spain's postal service honours world champions with special commemorative stamp

Spain's postal service honours world champions with special commemorative stamp

Madrid, July 21 (IANS) Correos, the state-owned postal service and courier for Spain, paid tribute to the men's national team for its triumph in the FIFA World Cup 2026 by releasing a special commemorative stamp dedicated to the world champions.

The stamp features the national team badge on a red background, matching the colour of its home jersey, with two stars representing the country's two World Cup titles, won in 2010 and 2026.

Sixteen years after Spain lifted the World Cup for the first time at South Africa 2010, La Roja added a second star to their crest after beating defending champions Argentina in a thrilling final. After being held goalless at the end of regulation time, Spain scored the lone goal of the match in extra time to win their second World Cup title.

"Correos aims to preserve this landmark moment in the nation’s collective memory through this philatelic issue. The commemorative stamp symbolises the pride of a nation once again celebrating a world title and creates a bridge between two historic generations: the team that conquered the world in 2010 and the one that has done so again in 2026. Two milestones separated by more than a decade, yet united by the same values of talent, dedication, commitment and team spirit," Correos said in a statement.

This initiative pays tribute to the players, coaching staff and fans who supported Spain throughout a journey that has now become part of world sporting history.

Spain's team returned to Madrid on Monday afternoon after the World Cup triumph. The World Cup champions met with King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, after arriving back home in Madrid.

The royal family paid tribute to the team's talent, determination and historic achievement.

The team capped off the celebrations with a raucous open-top bus victory parade through Madrid, where nearly two million fans lined the streets to welcome the world champions home.

--IANS

bc/bsk/

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