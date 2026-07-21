Adani Energy Solutions' Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 1,149 crore; revenue jumps 42 pc

Ahmedabad, July 21 (IANS) Adani Energy Solutions Limited on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in its first-quarter earnings (Q1 FY27), with consolidated net profit more than doubling on the back of strong growth in revenue from its transmission business.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,149 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 513 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 42.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,711 crore from Rs 6,819 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating performance also remained robust during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 30 per cent to Rs 3,008 crore from Rs 2,314 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's transmission business emerged as the key growth driver, with revenue rising 52 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,335 crore.

Transmission earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) climbed 43 per cent to Rs 1,328 crore, supported by higher operational performance.

The distribution business also posted steady growth during the quarter. Revenue from the segment increased 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,520 crore, while distribution EBIT rose 18 per cent to Rs 357 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions' revenue growth was supported by robust performance across its core businesses, with the transmission segment recording a 52 per cent increase, distribution growing 47 per cent, smart metering surging 210 per cent and the energy solutions platform registering an 812 per cent rise.

Meanwhile, in previous quarter (Q4 FY26), AESL reported a robust 32 per cent adjusted net profit growth (year-on-year) at Rs 2,393 crore in FY26, aided by double-digit EBITDA growth and flat depreciation during the year.

EBITDA rose 12.7 per cent YoY to a record Rs 8,726 crore during the quarter, supported by strong growth in the transmission and smart metering segments and steady performance in the distribution business, the Adani Group company said in an exchange filing on April 23.

--IANS

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