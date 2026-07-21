Adah Sharma: Good stories can come from anywhere

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma, who has worked across Hindi, Telugu and Marathi cinema, feels compelling stories are not limited by language or industry.

Talking about the rise of female-led films, Adah said audiences today are drawn to honest storytelling and strong characters.

Asked if she thinks regional industries currently offer stronger female-led roles than mainstream Bollywood, Adah, who is making her Marathi debut with “Gajra”, which is based on true events, told IANS: “I think good stories can come from anywhere.”

“I've been fortunate to work in Hindi, Telugu and now Marathi cinema, and each industry has given me memorable female-led roles. Today, audiences are watching stories regardless of language. They're looking for honesty and strong characters, not just big banners.”

She added: “That's encouraging for actors because it means a well-written female protagonist can connect with people across the country.”

The actress had earlier spoken about being associated with controversial subjects after ‘The Kerala Story’ has not been a deliberate career move, stressing that she has balanced such projects with a range of fictional roles.

Adah is all set to step into the world of Marathi cinema with the upcoming film titled Gajra, which is based on true events. The upcoming film directed by Shreyas Jadhav will hit the screens next year in 2027.

The 34-year-old actress is best known for her work in the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Commando” franchise.

She caught hold onto the spotlight with her work in the blockbuster “The Kerala Story,” which tells the story of Shalini, a former nursing student from Kerala, who later becomes the wife of a terrorist, testifying to her life story and her journey from being a naive girl to another victim of terrorism.

Adah had made her acting debut with the 2008 Hindi horror film, 1920. She was then seen in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Heart Attack, S/O Satyamurthy and Kshanam.

--IANS

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