July 21, 2026 5:25 PM हिंदी

Shankar Mahadevan on fresh twist for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' if made today

Shankar Mahadevan hints at fresh twist for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' if made today

Mumbai, July 21(IANS) Renowned music composer Shankar Mahadevan has shared what he would do differently if Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara were made today.

The Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar-starrer road drama film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has completed 15 years since its release this year.

Talking about what he would do differently if the film was made today, Mahadevan, who has been tagged as the global cultural ambassador for Indian music, said he wouldn't change anything about the film itself.

“If Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is made today maybe I’ll…. I don’t think I need to use anything differently but I might compose the title song for the film,” Mahadevan, who composed music for the film along with Ehsaan and Loy, told IANS.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released in 2011. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. It follows three friends from school, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who go on a three-week road trip in Spain for Kabir's bachelor party.

Mahadevan is a part of the Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy trio that makes music for Indian films. In 2023, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Birmingham City University.

Talking about Mahadevan, he got his early fame as an Indi-pop star with his fusion of Carnatic, Hindustani, and Jazz. At that time, his non-film album, Breathless, topped the Indian music charts in 1998. He won one Grammy Award and received three nominations.

Mahadevan has lent his vocal prowess and compositions to many Bollywood songs that blend classical depth with modern energy, which include “Mitwa” from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, “Kajra Re” from Bunty Aur Babli, and “Gallan Goodiyaan” from Dil Dhadakne Do to name a few.

--IANS

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