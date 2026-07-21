PLI schemes attract Rs 2.4 lakh crore investment, create 14.15 lakh jobs: Govt

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have attracted actual investments of more than Rs 2.40 lakh crore, generated over 14.15 lakh direct and indirect jobs, and enabled exports worth Rs 15.2 lakh crore across 14 key sectors as of March 31, 2026, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, MoS for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said the PLI schemes, launched with an approved financial outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) acts as the nodal agency for coordinating and monitoring the schemes, while their implementation is handled by the respective ministries.

Exports under the PLI programme have risen sharply over the last three years, increasing from Rs 4 lakh crore in FY24 to Rs 6.5 lakh crore in FY25 and further to Rs 15.2 lakh crore in FY26, reflecting India's growing integration with global value chains.

Among the 14 sectors covered under the scheme, high-efficiency solar photovoltaic (PV) modules attracted the highest cumulative investment of Rs 64,873 crore, followed by pharmaceuticals at Rs 45,158 crore and automobiles and auto components at Rs 44,326 crore.

Speciality steel received investments of Rs 23,896 crore, while large-scale electronics manufacturing attracted Rs 20,580 crore.

The government also highlighted the impact of the scheme on electronics manufacturing, saying mobile phone production has increased around 2.4 times since the launch of the PLI programme.

Nearly 99.2 per cent of mobile phones sold in India are now manufactured domestically, while imports have declined by about 77 per cent.

The government said implementation of the PLI schemes is reviewed periodically by the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, as well as by the concerned ministries.

--IANS

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