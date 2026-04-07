Trump overrules military hesitation on Iran mission

Washington, April 7 (IANS) US President Donald Trump revealed that some military officials had opposed launching a risky rescue mission inside Iran, highlighting internal hesitation before he authorised the operation.

“Not everybody was on board,” Trump said, acknowledging that there were concerns within the military establishment.

“There were military people, very professional, that preferred not doing it,” he said. “They said, you just don’t do this. You don’t go into the heart of a very powerful military.”

The President said the primary concern was the potential loss of life, given the scale and risk of the operation. “Hundreds and hundreds of these people… could have been killed,” he said.

Despite the warnings, Trump said he decided to proceed. “I understood that, but I decided to do it,” he said.

The mission involved multiple aircraft flying deep into Iranian territory, including daylight operations over hostile airspace. Trump described the risks as extraordinary, noting that aircraft flew low and were exposed to enemy fire.

“We were flying… seven hours in daylight over Iran,” he said, calling it “a very dangerous mission”.

Officials said the operation required coordination across air, ground and intelligence units, with forces facing gunfire during both rescue efforts.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine described the mission as “an incredibly dangerous undertaking”, adding that forces entered Iranian airspace “all under fire”.

Trump said the decision was guided by the military doctrine of leaving no service member behind. “In the United States military, we leave no American behind. We don’t do it,” he said.

The episode offers a rare glimpse into internal deliberations during high-risk military operations, where commanders must weigh strategic value against potential casualties.

The successful outcome — with both airmen rescued and no fatalities reported — is likely to strengthen confidence in US special operations capabilities.

At the same time, it underscores the level of risk involved in such missions and the critical role of leadership decisions at the highest level.

The broader Iran conflict continues to test US military strategy and decision-making, with operations becoming increasingly complex and high-stakes.

--IANS

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