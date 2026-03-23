March 23, 2026 10:48 AM हिंदी

Trump links deal to push for Save America Act

Trump links deal to push for Save America Act

Washington, March 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he would oppose any deal with Democrats unless they back a sweeping legislative package he called the “Save America Act,” tying a range of contentious policy demands to ongoing negotiations in Washington.

In a post on social media, Trump said: “I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.’”

He described the proposed measure as more important than other legislative priorities currently before the Senate. Trump also criticised a potential agreement involving immigration enforcement funding, writing that “a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people.”

The president said any agreement must include a set of conditions spanning election rules, social policy, and immigration enforcement. These include “Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots,” along with provisions on sports participation and gender-related medical procedures.

Trump urged Republican lawmakers to consolidate these demands into a single legislative push. “Put it all together, and also, let Leader Thune clearly identify those few ‘Republicans’ that are Voting against AMERICA,” he said, in a reference to Senate Republican leadership.

He also called for procedural changes to advance the package. “In other words, lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!! Kill the Filibuster, and stay in DC for Easter, if necessary,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s comments also highlight internal tensions within the Republican Party, as he urged party leaders to identify members who oppose the proposed legislation, warning that “They will never be elected again!”

In recent years, debates over election integrity, immigration enforcement, and social policy have intensified in the United States, often shaping electoral campaigns and legislative battles. Measures such as voter identification laws and restrictions on mail-in voting have been central to Republican policy priorities, while Democrats have generally opposed such changes, arguing they could restrict voter access.

--IANS

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