Trump calls for end to daylight saving time

Washington, July 28 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has called for an end to daylight saving time, saying legislation approved by the House of Representatives should also clear the Senate.

Trump raised the issue during remarks to workers at the General Motors Milford Proving Ground in Michigan on Monday. His proposal came during a story about his father’s fondness for Cadillac cars.

The president recalled that his father considered receiving a new Cadillac every two years a sign of luxury.

“And he got, every two years, like his, you could count on it. You could set your clocks by it,” Trump said.

“And, by the way, speaking of that, let's get rid of daylight saving time stuff, OK?” he added.

Trump said legislation addressing the seasonal changing of clocks was already under consideration in Congress.

“We have a bill in. Hopefully, the Senate is going to improve that one. The House approved it, and we're going to get rid of that,” he said.

Trump described the abrupt shift from Cadillac cars to daylight saving time as part of his speaking style, in which he moves between subjects before returning to the original point.

“You know, it's called the weave, right?” he said. “I go from — we always get back to the right subject.”

The president did not provide further details about the legislation or say whether he favoured permanent standard time or permanent daylight saving time.

He returned immediately to the automobile industry, recalling that his father had his Cadillac lengthened so he could drive it himself or sit in the back when another person was behind the wheel.

“He could drive it himself, or he could have somebody else but he could also drive it himself,” Trump said. “Did you ever hear of that? This could be a new concept for a car.”

Most of the United States changes its clocks twice each year, moving them forward in the spring and back in the autumn. Supporters of ending the practice argue that the changes disrupt sleep, travel and business schedules, while debate continues over which time system should be made permanent.

Any change to the federal system would require legislation to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by the president. A change in US clock policy would also affect the seasonal time difference with India, as well as international airline schedules, financial markets and communications between businesses in the two countries.

--IANS

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