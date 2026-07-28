Dheeraj Dhoopar slams Harshad Chopra for personal remarks & wrong gestures against him in 'Lock Upp'

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has reacted to Harshad Chopra's personal remarks and gestures towards him following the latter's elimination from Lock Upp Season 2.

Calling it "just a game", Dheeraj said Harshad should have handled the situation more maturely instead of taking it personally.

Speaking about the incident, Dheeraj said he never played the game based on anyone's instructions and always made his decisions independently.

Referring to his equation with fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi, he clarified that she was his priority because she was his friend, and not because Harshad wanted her to be.

The actor also slammed Harshad for not handling his nomination well. "Was my fraternity different from theirs? I don't know. I don't know what Harshad thought before going to the show. Why did he remember his fraternity there? It became so personal. Maybe they don't understand that this is just a game and everyone came to play their own game," Dheeraj said.

He further stated that Harshad repeatedly tried to influence his decisions in the game, including asking him to choose Shivangi during crucial moments.

"I always told Harshad from the very first day that we were not playing this game because of you. You can't tell me that Shivangi should be my priority. Shivangi is not my priority because of you. Shivangi was and is my priority because she's my friend too, but m he always diluted it" he added.

Reacting to Harshad's alleged gestures and remarks after his eviction, Dheeraj said, "If he has to get so personal and make those gestures, I don't know the language he's speaking or the way he's speaking at such a personal level. It's just a game. Be a mature guy and take it nicely. If I took you out, I had my own reasons."

Dheeraj also claimed that Harshad contradicted himself after one of the tasks by making different statements on and off camera regarding Shivangi's performance.

He further questioned Harshad as to why he held him solely responsible for the eviction, whereas eight more contestants had voted against him.

"If I voted against Harshad, there were eight votes against him. Why didn't he have a problem with the rest of the people? Why did he have more of a problem with me?" he said.

According to Dheeraj, Harshad felt betrayed by his vote, which led to his angry reaction and personal remarks.

But Dheeraj firmly maintained that his decision was purely strategic and insisted that every contestant enters a reality show to play their own game.

---IANS

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