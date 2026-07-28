Ram Kapoor reveals why his mother, sister haven’t spoken to him in over 5 years

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Television star Ram Kapoor shared a shocking yet emotional revelation about his father in the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and how his mother and sister haven’t spoken to him in over 5 years.

Ram shared his secret after the keyword 'Father' appeared on screen. He started with "I helped my father plan his death."

The star shared that he always challenged his father.

“My father was a very rich, wealthy man. I wanted to live my life, and I separated, became an actor, and did not join his company.”

“So my father and I never got along; humare beech humesha chattis ka aakda tha. I always lived my own life, baaki family unke saath thi. '(There was always a strained relationship between us. I always lived life on my own terms, while the rest of the family was with them)."

Speaking about that difficult phase, Ram shared that his father's cancer came back amidst the Covid pandemic.

“Unhone Gautami ko phone kiya aur use bola mujhe Ram se baat karni hai. Hum logon ne phone par baat chit shuru ki. Basically, he had decided that he wanted to go, not live anymore. But he was scared to take this step alone. (He called Gautami and told her, 'I want to speak to Ram.' We started talking over the phone. Basically, he had decided that he didn't want to live anymore.)”

“Woh nahi chahte the kisi ko pata chale. For some reason, unko laga unko meri zarurat hai (But he was afraid to take that step alone. He didn't want anyone to find out. For some reason, he felt he needed me)," Ram recalled.

An emotional Ram shared that his father point-blank asked the actor “Can you help me in dying?' Obviously my reaction was same like anybody else. I'm like 'What the … are you talking about?' But, he managed to convince me that main agar nahi krunga to wo akele marenge (if I don’t do, he will die alone)."

Ram went on to share that his father wanted him to stay by his side in the ICU until the very end. He also shared that his father had told him not to let anyone cry at his funeral and that he wished to be buried on the same day he passed away.

"Somehow I held his hand every day and allowed him to go. My mother and my sister still don't talk to me. It's been more than 5 years. I think it is one of the best things a child can do for his parent because everyone lives like a king, but my father died like a king."

Ending the conversation, Ram shared that he’s not afraid of death as he has seen it “so close”.

--IANS

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