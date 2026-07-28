Priyanka Chopra shares pic of daughter Malti Marie reuniting with grandmother Madhu Chopra

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse into a heartwarming family reunion on Monday night, as she shared a picture of her little daughter Malti Marie spending quality time with her grandmother, Dr. Madhu Chopra.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka posted a candid photograph of her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra holding little Malti's hand as the two enjoy a walk by a poolside.

Malti is seen dressed in a bright pink top and white trousers. Sharing the touching family moment, Priyanka simply captioned the post, "Reunited... @drmadhukhourichopra."

The actress followed it up with another adorable social media story featuring Malti seated in front of a television, engrossed in watching her mommy Priyanka's iconic Bollywood number, "Tune Maari Entriyaan.".

Reacting to the full-circle moment of her daughter watching her on screen, Priyanka wrote, "Who would've thought?," while tagging husband Nick Jonas.

Talking about the song, "Tune Maari Entriyaan", it remains one of Priyanka's most celebrated dance tracks from the 2014 Yash Raj Films entertainer ‘Gunday’.

Composed by Sohail Sen, the peppy number was sung by Vishal Dadlani, KK, Neeti Mohan and Bappi Lahiri, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The chartbuster song featured Priyanka alongside Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Gunday also starred the late Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role.

On the personal front, Priyanka married American singer-actor Nick Jonas in a grand wedding in Jodhpur in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.L

–IANS

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