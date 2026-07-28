Rekha: ‘Umrao Jaan’ has never left me

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Veteran diva Rekha will be seen as a guest of honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 and her 1981 film “Umrao Jaan” will be screened at the event. The icon says her character has never left her and that she lives in her memories and silence.

Speaking on this, Rekha said in a statement: "Umrao Jaan has never left me. She lives in my memories, in my silences, and in the hearts of those who have embraced her with a lot of love over the years. To revisit that journey and see the film being celebrated on a global stage is both humbling and moving.”

“Umrao Jaan” is a period musical drama film directed by Muzaffar Ali and starring Rekha as the title character. Based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa's 1899 Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, the film tells the story of a Lucknow tawaif and poet, and her rise to fame.

The film has been feted with several honour. At 29th National Film Awards, it won 4 awards, including Best Actress.

The festival will also honour Rekha with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award, celebrating her unparalleled body of work, definitive performances, and extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.

Rekha added, “Cinema has been my life's greatest blessing, and to be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026 is special. I accept this honour with immense gratitude, not only as a recognition of my own journey, but also as a tribute to the filmmakers, writers, musicians and countless collaborators who have enriched my life and shaped my work."

As part of the festival's cherished Independence Day tradition, Rekha will hoist the Indian National Flag in Melbourne on 15th August, commemorating India's 79th Independence Day alongside members of the Indian diaspora, Australian dignitaries, filmmakers, artists, and cinema lovers.

The festival's annual flag-hoisting ceremony has previously been led by some of Indian cinema's most iconic personalities, including Late Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ramcharan and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Founder and Festival Director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, said, “Rekha ji is one such timeless icon. Her extraordinary body of work, her grace, and the unparalleled legacy she has built over decades have inspired audiences not only in India but across the world.

“It is an immense privilege for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to welcome her as our Guest of Honour this year”.

"Having Rekha ji hoist the Indian National Flag on India's Independence Day is a moment of immense pride for all of us.”

"It is equally fitting that we honour her with the Excellence in Cinema Award. Her contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable, and her influence continues to inspire actors, filmmakers, and audiences across generations.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which will take place from 13 to 23 August 2026.

--IANS

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