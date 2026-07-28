July 28, 2026 9:08 AM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia wishes 'Happy K Day' as actress turns 36

Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia wishes 'Happy K Day' as actress turns 36

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday, and among the many wishes that poured in was a special one from her rumoured boyfriend, UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia.

Taking to his social media account, Kabir, on late Monday night, shared a smiling selfie with Kriti and wrote, 'Happy K dayyy,' along with a blue heart, party face and birthday cake emoticons.

He also posted another picture of the two posing together aboard a yacht against a scenic night backdrop, further adding a red heart emoticon.

Kriti and Kabir have never publicly confirmed their relationship, but the duo frequently has been spotted together over the past few years.

Kabir was also seen attending the wedding celebrations of Kriti's sister, actress Nupur Sanon, and singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur earlier this year.

He was seen photographed with the entire Sanon family.

Infact, during Kriti and Nupur's trip to Norway with Stebin, Kabir was also seen accompanying them. In the pictures posted by Kriti and Nupur on their respective social media accounts, Kabir could be spotted in a few of them.

More recently, Kriti and Kabir grabbed headlines after they were spotted watching the India versus England ODI series in England. Pictures and videos of the two from the stadium went viral on social media.

For the uninitiated, Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman from a prominent business family.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Cocktail 2'. The National Award-winning actress, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with 'Heropanti' in 2014, has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Mimi', 'Bhediya', 'Crew' and 'Do Patti'.

The actress, this year celebrated her 12th year in Bollywood.

–IANS

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