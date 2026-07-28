Sufi Motiwala calls Shilpa Shinde the 'worst contestant’ in ‘Lock Upp’: Could never connect with her

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Content creator and reality show contestant Sufi Motiwala has named actress Shilpa Shinde as the "worst contestant," from the entire lot of contestants in reality show, Lock Upp Season 2.

He said that he was never able to connect with her during their stint on the show.

Speaking to IANS, in an exclusive conversation, Sufi shared his candid views on his fellow contestants and explained why he felt Shilpa failed to build a rapport with those around her.

When asked who he thought was the worst contestant, Sufi said, "Personally, I would say Shilpa ji because I just feel like she never let anyone connect with her. In the guise of being, 'I will say whatever I want about everyone,' and 'I am like this,' I was never able to connect with her."

Despite expecting mixed reactions from viewers, Sufi expressed confidence in his own gameplay. When asked who he considered the best player, he replied, "The best player, I would say, is me, even though people might not agree."

For the uninitiated, Sufi before his eviction on Sunday, made headlines after voluntarily revealing all three of his deeply personal secrets.

His first revelation was about his search for love and acceptance. He shared that during his college days, he fell in love with two of his closest male friends because they made him feel safe and understood. He revealed how both friendships ended because of his feelings.

His second revelation was about an alleged sexual assault by a former roommate. Sufi claimed that the roommate had been watching him while he slept before allegedly forcing himself on him one day. He said he immediately informed the PG owner, but alleged that instead of receiving support, he was met with an inappropriate response, which added to his trauma.

Sufi even revealed that he had locked himself inside a bathroom for nearly 12 hours after the incident.

The content creator's third revelation revolved around his late grandmother. Sufi shared that she had called him two days before her passing, but he missed the call.

He later learnt about her death and said he was not allowed to attend her funeral. He added that his grandmother had left him ₹50,000, which he used to buy his first phone and kickstart his content creation journey.

–IANS

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