Trinbago Knight Riders retire Dwayne Bravo's jersey No.47

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders have retired iconic all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's No.47 jersey "in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the team, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and cricket in Trinidad & Tobago".

Bravo is currently serving as the head coach at the TKR and has been one of the most influential players in franchise cricket, including in the CPL. "Dwayne Bravo's contribution to the Knight Riders and to the CPL is impossible to measure," CEO of the Knight Riders group, Venky Mysore, said at a ceremony ahead of the team's game against Jamaica Kingsmen on Saturday. "Retiring No. 47 is our way of ensuring that his legacy will forever be a part of this franchise. There could be no more fitting player to become the first in CPL history to receive this honour."

Bravo has won five titles in the CPL as a player from 2015 onwards. He won two titles as captain of the TKR franchise in 2017 and 2018 and clinched the CPL 2021 crown as skipper of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots franchise.

Current TKR captain, Nicholas Pooran, also hailed Bravo. "Thank you for being an inspiration and a role model," Pooran said in a video released by the franchise. "We're really happy to have you in our corner. Thank you for being a big brother. Thank you for being a father figure at times for us. But most importantly, thanks for being that inspiration in my life."

He has shared a long relationship with spin icon Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard, both of whom also expressed their emotions for Bravo. "I think you have paved the way for a lot of young cricketers. The way you care about yourself, your energy levels, and always wanting to win in everything," Narine said.

Meanwhile, Pollard, who has been with Bravo for a long time across different franchise cricket, also thanked the fellow all-rounder. "Thank you for all that you have done, obviously, for me personally as an individual, and then, you know, we're coming together as a force to be reckoned with, something that you always spoke about and being able to win championships and games and create an environment where people will enjoy," he said.

Bravo is the third most capped player in CPL history. He has featured in 107 matches for TKR and STKNP from 2013 to 2024. In this list, he is only behind Sunil Narine (139) and Imran Tahir (135).

--IANS

vm/