‘Nashville’ & ‘Heroes' actress Hayden Panettiere passes away at 36, CINTAA pays tribute

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) As American actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her role in popular television shows such as 'Nashville' and 'Heroes', suddenly passed away at the young age of 36, the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association shared a social media post, offering a heartfelt tribute to the deceased.

The official post on CINTAA's Instagram handle read, "CINTAA mourns the passing of Hayden Panettiere. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, colleagues and admirers during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace. — CINTAA (sic)".

Confirming the unfortunate news, Hayden Panettiere’s family had released an official statement. Her father, Alan “Skip” Panettiere, described his daughter as “an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.” The grieving family has also requested privacy during this challenging time.

While the exact reason for Hayden Panettiere’s demise has not been revealed till now, an investigation is underway.

Hayden Panettiere first faced the camera as a child artist as she became part of several commercials and soap operas.

She first got recognition back in 1998 for giving her voice to Dot, the young princess ant, in Pixar’s animated film 'A Bug’s Life'.

Hayden Panettiere rose to fame in 2006 for her portrayal as Claire Bennet, a high school cheerleader with superpowers, in NBC’s science-fiction series 'Heroes'.

She is also fondly remembered for her role as Juliette Barnes, a young and ambitious country music singer, in ABC’s musical drama “Nashville”.

11 of her songs from 'Nashville' made it to Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart during the run of the show.

She last appeared on screen in the psychological thriller “Sleepwalker”.

Tributes have been pouring in for Hayden Panettiere from the members of the fraternity and her admirers across the globe.

--IANS

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